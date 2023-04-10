Resident Evil 4 Remake Tops the Australian Charts Again - Sales

/ 174 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has remained in first place in its second week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 2, 2023.

FIFA 23 is up from eighth to second place and NBA 2K23 is up one spot to third place. Tchia in its second week dropped two spots to fourth place.

The Last of Us Part I re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, Hogwarts Legacy is down from third to sixth place, and Grand Theft Auto V remained in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Resident Evil 4 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Tchia The Last of Us Part I Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Sifu Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles