Developer Claims PS5 SSD to Help Exclusives, Multiplatform Games to Use Xbox Series X as Baseline - News

/ 2,250 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The co-owner and producer of developer Camel 101 Ricardo Cesteiro speaking with GamingBolt discussed the difference in speeds between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Cesteiro said that exclusives for the PlayStation 5 will be helped by the faster SSD, while multiplatform games will use the Xbox Series X as the baseline when it comes to loading times.

"With a raw bandwidth of 5.5 GB/s and SSDs, loading and unloading assets will be faster, resulting in quicker asynchronous level loading and assets," said Casetiro.

"Background loading of parts of levels will go unnoticed by players, and keeping VRAM usage low will enable faster games. I don’t believe there will be a significant difference as most devs will likely use the baseline of 2.4 GB/s when developing for multiple platforms.

"However, the situation may be different for exclusive titles where the platform’s specs can be pushed to the limit. For instance, higher quality textures may be used because the streaming time will be a lot lower."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles