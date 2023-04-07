Developer Claims PS5 SSD to Help Exclusives, Multiplatform Games to Use Xbox Series X as Baseline - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 2,250 Views
The co-owner and producer of developer Camel 101 Ricardo Cesteiro speaking with GamingBolt discussed the difference in speeds between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Cesteiro said that exclusives for the PlayStation 5 will be helped by the faster SSD, while multiplatform games will use the Xbox Series X as the baseline when it comes to loading times.
"With a raw bandwidth of 5.5 GB/s and SSDs, loading and unloading assets will be faster, resulting in quicker asynchronous level loading and assets," said Casetiro.
"Background loading of parts of levels will go unnoticed by players, and keeping VRAM usage low will enable faster games. I don’t believe there will be a significant difference as most devs will likely use the baseline of 2.4 GB/s when developing for multiple platforms.
"However, the situation may be different for exclusive titles where the platform’s specs can be pushed to the limit. For instance, higher quality textures may be used because the streaming time will be a lot lower."
That stands to reason. 1st and 2nd party exclusives for both Series X and PS5 will each take advantage of their unique strenths, for Series X that is a more powerful GPU and faster CPU, for PS5 that will be a significantly faster SSD. Meanwhille 3rd parties usually develop for the baseline, so they will tend to see small load time benefits only from PS5's SSD, and only small resolution and/or framerate improvements on Series X from it's beefier GPU and faster CPU.
However the PS5 gpu has a higher clock speed and can reach that 8K. That I think the SSD being so fast optimizes performance. The only problem with the Series X though is the Series S. Constantly getting fed unleaded fuel an it should be on Premium.
8k... No.
If anything resolution on Play Station Five is usually lower than the Series X... Even if it is by a small margin. So I'm not sure where you are getting that the Play Station GPU can "reach" 8k (also not sure what that even means).
Usually, games have higher res on Series X and better framerate stability on Play Station Five. (and again, those are super small differences and marginal) but saying that the speed of the Play Station GPU can reach 8k is not at all correct and if anything, the Series X is the one coming out with higher resolutions (and 8k is not even in the picture when they are already both struggling some time with 4k in certain games)
The Touryst renders at 8k on the PS5 whereas on Series X it's 6k.
Not saying PS5 is an 8k machine, of course. But I do think it's notable that only PS5 is rendering at 8k for this game. Could be dev priorities or better SDK, though.
I believe Ori renders at 6k on Series X. Idk about PS5 though
The Touryst. https://eloutput.com/en/noticias/videojuegos/the-touryst-8k-playstation-5/#:~:text=The%20Tourist%20is%20the%20First,limitations%20on%20the%20Sony%20console.
Also Sony would have to do is enable it to output to 8K TVs.
All this talk now simple because ps versions are almost every time better , now we see constantly these damage control , just stop , ita not even a big diffence.