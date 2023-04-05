Overwatch 2 New Playable Hero Lifeweaver Releases Alongside Season 4 - News

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new playable hero for Overwatch 2, Lifeweaver, who will release the same day as Season 4 on April 11.

"Overwatch 2's latest support Hero is Lifeweaver, an intelligent and curious adventurer who plans to use his biolight technology to make the world a better place," reads the description to the trailer. "Lifeweaver will shift the dynamic of every fight by providing cover, leveraging his mobility, and impacting positioning in ways we’ve never seen before."

View the gameplay trailer of the new hero below:

Overwatch 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Early Access.

