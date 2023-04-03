PlayStation Store on PS5 Adds Accessibility Tags - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has begun rolling out Accessibility Tags on the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5.

Accessibility Tags lets developer provide details on the the accessibility features supported in their games. There are over 50 Accessibility Tags in six categories - visual, audio, subtitle and caption, control, gameplay, and online communication.

Accessibility Tags will be available for PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Store on PS5. If both PS5 and PS4 platform versions are available, you can compare Accessibility Tags for each through a dropdown menu.

With Accessibility Tags, you’ll be able to easily see if the game you want to play features the accessibility options you’re looking for. Here’s a sampling of the more than 50 Accessibility Tags available for game developers to choose from, across six categories:

Visual accessibility features, such as clear text, large text, color alternatives, audio cues and directional audio indicators.

features, such as volume controls, mono audio, screen reader and visual cue alternatives. Subtitle and caption options, including subtitle size, clear captions, and large captions.

options, including subtitle size, clear captions, and large captions. Control options, including button remapping, thumbstick sensitivity, and ability to play without button holds, rapid button presses or motion control.

options, including button remapping, thumbstick sensitivity, and ability to play without button holds, rapid button presses or motion control. Gameplay options, such as difficulty settings, skippable puzzles, simplified quick time events, and game speed.

options, such as difficulty settings, skippable puzzles, simplified quick time events, and game speed. Online communication options, such as text or voice chat transcription and ping communication.

Accessibility Tags on PlayStation Store for PS5 will gradually release for players this week. At launch a variety of games such as Days Gone, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal will support Accessibility Tags. will support Accessibility Tags. We are just starting to roll out this feature and are collaborating with a wide range of developers to implement this feature in their game hubs on PS5 in the coming weeks and months.

Together with the wide array of accessibility settings within the PS5 console UI, Accessibility Tags will empower you to personalize your PS5 gaming experience to your individual gameplay needs. They’re the latest step in our journey to make gaming more accessible, alongside inclusively-designed games from PlayStation Studios and upcoming products like Project Leonardo.

