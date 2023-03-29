Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Ships 3 Million Units - Sales

Publishers Sega and Aniplex, and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has shipped over three million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2021. It also launched for the Nintendo switch in June 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Become the blade that destroys demons!



Adventure Mode

In Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.



Versus Mode

In Versus Mode, characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, can be freely matched against each another in a 2 vs 2 setting with up to 2 players on or offline! Enjoy this simple but exhilarating battle system, and become the greatest demon slayer you can!

