Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Announced

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition. It will launch on April 28 for $359.99.

The limited edition Switch OLED Model includes Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock.

View the announcement on the Switch OLED Model below:

A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition for $74.99 and Nintendo Switch Carrying Case The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition for $24.99 were also announced.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

