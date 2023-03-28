Death or Treat Arrives May 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Perp Games and developer Saona Studios announced the roguelite hack-and-slash game, Death or Treat, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on May 5. It will launch "soon after" for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You will play as Scary, the owner of Ghost Mart, leader in manufacturing candies for Halloween.

Discover a huge world with lots of rooms, explore new maps in every run while you try to survive the hordes of enemies. It’s not an easy task, every world is even more tricky than the other. Starting with Darkchat, the Storyum lab, Riptok, the most used app sede, Deviltube, leaders distributing storyum, and the last but not least FaceBoo!, the ultimate epic frontier.

Will you overcome the challenge and dare to defeat Clark Fackerberg?

Choose Your Combat Style

Combat is one of the fundamental pillars of Death or Treat. Choose your favorite weapon style (fast, heavy or ranged) and face a real horde of enemies in the purest hack’n slash style: fly through the air and attack the crowd with force, move nimbly and look for their weak point.

Collect valuable hidden treasures to unlock new terrifying weapons and spooky skills that will help you in your journey.

Home, Sweet Home: HallowTown

Meet the spooky but friendly neighbours of HallowTown, they are a coffin of surprises!

Each one of the stores that you will find in HallowTown can provide different profit for your enterprise. You can create new weapons at Frank’s Forge, or buy healing potions at DetoxBucks. Our vampire shopkeeper, Joe Bite Them, will help you get new empty slots for your inventory, and the Pumpkin guys will teach you how to craft magic spells. Finally, go to Pumpkin to trade your ingredients for more candies!

A Whole Handpainted World to Explore

Death or Treat is an action hack-and-slash roguelite 2D with traditional animations and handpainted environments.

We work with traditional illustrators and animators, each of them brings their best to create HallowTown in a distinctive style. Each world has its unique look and vibes, so make sure to enjoy every run!

