Resident Evil 4 Remake Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Sales 29% Bigger Than Original - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 25, 2023.

Sales for the remake of Resident Evil 4 were 29 percent bigger than the original game on the GameCube, which launched in March 2005. Sales are 38 percent higher than the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake, 38 percent lower than the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake, and 23 percent lower than 2021's Resident Evil Village.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 was the only remake in the Resident Evil series to outsell the launch of its original. Its launch sales were also 250 percent higher than the Dead Space remake.

Hogwarts Legacy has remained second place with sales down 31 percent. FIFA 23 was narrowly behind in third place, which saw sales rise 11 percent.

WWE 2K23 fell to fourth place in its second week with sales down 58 percent. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II rises up to sixth place with sales up 40 percent. Super Mario Odyssey is in seventh place with sales up 16 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Resident Evil 4 Remake - NEW Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 WWE 2K23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Super Mario Odyssey God of War: Ragnarök Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

