God of War Ragnarök Actor Reportedly Said the Game 'Isn't the Last You've Seen of Tyr' - News

/ 483 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Ben Prendergast, the voice actor of Tyr from 2022's God of War: Ragnarök, during a God of War retrospective panel at PAX East 2023 reportedly might teased a sequel to the game.

"And I’ll say this, it isn’t the last you’ve seen of Tyr," said Prendergast when talking about God of War: Ragnarök, which was reported by Shark Games.

It is entirely possible Prendergast was talking about another God of War project that isn't a sequel to God of War: Ragnarök.

A TV series at Amazon based on God of War was greenlit last December.

Wheel of Time's Rafe Judkins will be the showrunner of the adaption, while Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will be writing and executing producing with Judkins. Fergus and Ostby have worked on Children of Men, Iron Man, and The Expanse.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will be producing the God of War TV series, along with PlayStation Productions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles