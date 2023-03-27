Wii U and 3DS eShop Sales to End Today - News

Nintendo in July 2022 announced it would be shutting down the ability to make purchases on the Nintendo eShop for the Wii U and 3DS on March 27, 2023.

The day has arrived and starting at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET the ability to make purchases will no longer be available. This follows Nintendo removing credit card support last year, followed by being able to use eShop cards.

Anyone with money left on their Wii U or 3DS have until March 2024 to merge it with their Nintendo Account, so the balance could be used on the Switch eShop.

Any games owned on the Nintendo eShop for the Wii U and 3DS will still be possible to redownload, as well as owned DLC and update software.

