Wii U and 3DS eShop Sales to End on March 27, 2023

Nintendo announced it will be shutting down the ability to make purchases on the Nintendo eShop for the Wii U and 3DS on March 27, 2023. On the same day it will also no longer be possible to download free content, including demos.

It has already been made impossible to add funds to your Nintendo eShop account on the Wii U or 3DS by using a credit card. On August 29, it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to your account on the Wii U or 3DS. It will still be possible to redeem download codes until March 27, 2023.

Even after March 27, 2023, it will still be possible to redownload games and DLC, update software, and play Wii U and 3DS games online.

Even after 3/27/2023 and for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and enjoy online play on Wii U consoles and Nintendo 3DS systems. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 19, 2022

