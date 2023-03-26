Final Fantasy XVI Trailer Showcases the World of Valisthea - News

posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that was showcased during the PAX East 2023 panel called "Yes, You Can Pet the Torgal: A Final Fantasy XVI Discussion with Naoki Yoshida and Koji Fox."

The trailer showcases the world of Valisthea and is nearly two minutes long.

View the trailer below:

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

