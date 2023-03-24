PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle Discounted by $50 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and several retailers in the US have discounted the price of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök bundle by $50.

The bundle, originally priced at $559.99, is now available for $509.99 on PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

The standard PlayStation 5 console is priced at $499.99, meaning this deal is giving those who purchase it God of War Ragnarök for just $10. This is the biggest discount seen for the PS5.

God of War Ragnarök is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

