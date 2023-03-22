Redfall Was Originally in Development for PS5 Before Microsoft Acquisition - News

Redfall Game Director Harvey Smith in an interview with IGN France revealed the game was at one point in development for the PlayStation 5, but once the studio was acquired by Microsoft the focus moved to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

"We were acquired by Microsoft and it was a change with capital C," said Smith via Google Translate. "They came in and they said 'No PlayStation 5, we’re focusing on Xbox, PC and the Game Pass.'"

He does believe this move was not serious and was a good decision as it means one less platform to have to support.

"It's not very serious, it's even a good decision I think," he said. "[It helps to] support Game Pass and have one less platform to worry about, one less complexity."

The game launching day one on Xbox Game Pass does mean it has the potential to be Arkane's biggest game to date.

"Game Pass has a ton of players, it could become our biggest game thanks to 30 million, where I can't remember the exact number, of subscribers."

It should be noted the game was never officially announced for the PlayStation 5. Microsoft did state when it acquired ZeniMax it would support any contractual obligations and games that already exist on other platforms. Microsoft Gaming CEO did say the acquisition is about "delivering great exclusives."

Redfall will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2.

