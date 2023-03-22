Redfall Was Originally in Development for PS5 Before Microsoft Acquisition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,112 Views
Redfall Game Director Harvey Smith in an interview with IGN France revealed the game was at one point in development for the PlayStation 5, but once the studio was acquired by Microsoft the focus moved to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
"We were acquired by Microsoft and it was a change with capital C," said Smith via Google Translate. "They came in and they said 'No PlayStation 5, we’re focusing on Xbox, PC and the Game Pass.'"
He does believe this move was not serious and was a good decision as it means one less platform to have to support.
"It's not very serious, it's even a good decision I think," he said. "[It helps to] support Game Pass and have one less platform to worry about, one less complexity."
The game launching day one on Xbox Game Pass does mean it has the potential to be Arkane's biggest game to date.
"Game Pass has a ton of players, it could become our biggest game thanks to 30 million, where I can't remember the exact number, of subscribers."
It should be noted the game was never officially announced for the PlayStation 5. Microsoft did state when it acquired ZeniMax it would support any contractual obligations and games that already exist on other platforms. Microsoft Gaming CEO did say the acquisition is about "delivering great exclusives."
Redfall will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2.
I would be been shocked if it wasn't. Any game that started development before the acquisition likely had a ps5 version at least planned.
Not surprising as they bought Zenimax to help solve their exclusivity issue and the game had not been announced yet.
Deal should not go through! MS-just invest that 69 billion back into your existing 23 studios and you’ll do very well!!!👍
This is pretty obvious, same with Starfield. "It's not very serious, it's even a good decision I think," he said. "[It helps to] support Game Pass and have one less platform to worry about, one less complexity." Wonder what his thoughts are on the Xbox Series S.
Sames as every other game bethesda was making. But we still had people denying and lying.
Just like Deathloop and Ghostwire right...
If they didnt made a deql they would get nicles , and it was kinda shady from bethesda doing it and getting a shit ton of money knowing they would be selling themselfs to microsoft. At least those two made money , imagine if they would be gamepass exclusives.
Cool. Seeing this article right next to one saying "Arkane is looking to remove always online requirement from Redfall" is pretty telling. Doesn't sound like much of a loss to PS users.
Why would you say that. Without actually playing the game no one knows if its a lost or not. The new Diablo also has always online, would you say taking that game off PS system would also not be much of a loss.
I just think that 'always online' games have far more history being bad or poorly implemented than games that aren't 'as a service'. Some exceptions happen, sure, but outside of games that are exclusively multiplayer like Fortnite, I just don't see any excuse to have any game 'always online'. It was stupid for SimCity 2013, it was stupid with Diablo III, it will be stupid for this, and I also think it will be stupid for Diablo IV.
Hell, I love Elden Ring, but being booted back to the main menu if my internet flickers is the second most infuriating thing about that game. The first being invaders, but that is neither here nor there.
And if this is a forced multiplayer game, then I lost all interest in it. I was under the impression it was a game you could play solo but could also play coop, kinda like Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood. you know, games that give you options. but it sounds more and more like a game as a service, and I'm not letting my gaming hobby be a damn job. there's a reason I don't play MMOs or Destiny or Fortnite or anything like that. Clearly many people do like those games, but it's also clear that many of PS's best successes are singleplayer focused.
So I just don't think the Sony fanbase will cry for the loss of another game as a service model when they have shit like Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarok, Spider Man 2, and many other strong singleplayer games to chose from. IT just doesn't seem to be the market that Sony tends to cater the most to. It feels more like what Microsoft is catering to. So no real loss.
It's not a forced co-op game. It can be played solo. There is an article that is about rolling back the required online with a real lack of comments since its not as controversial.
But Phil, I thought games were for everyone? I thought you wanted to put games on as many screens as possible? Whats that? You meant only within the Xbox ecosystem and you really aren't consumer friendly at all? Ahhh ok
Subscribe to game pass and you’ll get to play Redfall on your Samsung TV, smartphone, or PC via web browser that you’re currently making this ridiculous comment on without having to buy a piece of plastic. One of which you clearly hold so near and dear to your heart in an unhealthy way :)
No problem! Know you always got more than one option to play Xbox games going forward. Including the device you're using now.
Yes that's a shame, I myself got manipulated into saving more than 700$ in 3 years by using GamePass. I Feel so dirty. Please set us free tell us how much being bound squarely to a proprietary plastic box is the intended pure way.
His comment doesn’t make him a fanboy like you’re seemingly implying. It’s more of an observation of how disingenuous Phil Spencer seems to be. He talks out of both sides of his mouth. He has said many things implying Xbox’s goal is for as many people as possible to play their games, and that the more people who can play, the more we all win; yet, it’s all obnoxious PR, and that’s proven the more we see cases like Starfield and Redfall.
You should've seen his follow up comment. Regardless though, Phil does spit out a lot of PR speak, but he's also not wrong. In regards to Zenimax, they were very clear about what games would and wouldn't be exclusive. So the thought that Redfall and Starfield had PS5 versions being worked on shouldn't surprise anybody.
In regards to as many people to play their games as possible, there's more smartphones, PC's, and TV's out in the world than there are PlayStation consoles, and all of those devices have the ability to play Xbox games without ever having to buy an actual Xbox. Which is great! There's more options to play Xbox games than any other platform combined. I mean, the device you used just now to comment whether on a laptop or smartphone can play Xbox games. So as much PR speak Phil is throwing out, he's not wrong. You can play Xbox right now, and they've given gamers little reason to not at least give it a try.
I’m aware of all of that, but that’s not what Im talking about. He’s made it sound multiple times like MSFT and he are the good guys who want games on every possible platform and don’t want to take anything away from anyone. But they have and do.
The thing is, if Phil would just be quiet and not try to make him and MSFT sound and look so righteous, people would get far less annoyed by him. It’s the fact that he does that and then turns out to often contradict himself that people find obnoxious and hard to respect.
Get out of here with that disingenuous nonsense. You know darn well that Xbox has a console to sell and releasing every 1st party game as a multiplat makes it impossible to sell a console. There is a reason that every console has exclusives. Xbox is far more friendly about how many games they release on other platforms than Sony or Nintendo are and you darn well know it. Xbox has released 1st party games on every platform over the last few years, from Switch to PS4 to PS5 to PC. Now they have just signed deals to release first party Xbox games on 3 different cloud services other than their own. Redfall, Starfield, Forza etc. would probably even be on PS5 if Sony allowed Gamepass onto PS5.
Oh boy the mental gymnastics involved in what you just said! Sony is looking mighty good right now with this news and MS image is getting absolutely crushed, literally being exposed to be paying to take away games from rivals. Sony on the other hand? Bought Bungie and kept all current and future games multi, can MS say the same not even close.
3 diff cloud services? woooow are you really using that as some kind of win? Im waiting for the 10yr deal MS will give Atari next! Or even the dead Stadia, MS will give that deal to literally any company that can hold a pen, not to mention 1 of those cloud services that nobody has ever heard of, its actually really really suss and everyone agrees they shouldnt do business with them, you know that one with the name nobody can remember because they are some random unknown service that nobody uses.
Lying Phil at his finest right here and here you are, an xbox fanboy ready and waiting to defend with your life. Just take the L, its well earned.
You would know what it’s like taking an L
Go back and look at all the quotes regarding Zenimax and you’ll see everything you need to know
Oh puhlease. Bungie negotiated for multiplat releases in their acquisition contract, if Bungie hadn't done that Destiny 2 would already have stopped seeing support on Xbox, it was pulled from Gamepass months before the original Gamepass deal was due to expire and like 2 weeks before the acquisition announcement afterall. Meanwhile Sony has paid publishers to not release countless games on Xbox over the years, FF7 Remake and it's upcoming sequel, FF16, KOTOR Remake, Silent Hill 2 remake, Stellar Blade, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Stray, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, and many more. Not to mention paying publishers to release exclusive content in their games, like every CoD game since 2015 and Hogwarts Legacy.
Imagine thinking that Microsoft's image is somehow dirtier than Sony's image is right now, simply because they asked a developer they bought in a $7b deal to start releasing exclusives. SMH
It would be good if you actually brought an argument built on facts then just throwing out complete nonsense. I suggest you go back and reread statements you believe you are paraphrashing correctly so you can get your story correct.