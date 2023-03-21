Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Claims Game Will Release in September - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 444 Views
Actor Tony Todd, who plays Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, in a response to a fan on Twitter claims the game will be launching in September.
"Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August," wrote Todd. "Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary."
Todd saying that it "looks like September" for a release could mean the exact date has not been set in stone yet.
Up to this point publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have only given a Fall 2023 release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5.
Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary— Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I feel like there's some NDA being broken there lol. Just randomly replying to someone on Twitter with what's going to be PlayStation's biggest game of the year?! Still, seems like a good release window. Especially considering that's when the first game released.
I think a lot of time when something just "slips out" or "leaks" it is planned by the company. This way the most active fans feel like they're getting some kind of inside story, which makes them more excited and engaged, and probably does more than an official announcement for that group. Then, they do the actual announcement to get to the more casual fans.
But either way, good to know it won't be long, and it might come out around my birthday. Replaying the first game and it is really really good. Hopefully this will match the quality.