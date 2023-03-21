Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Claims Game Will Release in September - News

Actor Tony Todd, who plays Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, in a response to a fan on Twitter claims the game will be launching in September.

"Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August," wrote Todd. "Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary."

Todd saying that it "looks like September" for a release could mean the exact date has not been set in stone yet.

Up to this point publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have only given a Fall 2023 release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5.

