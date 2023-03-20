Square Enix Releases Teaser Movie for NFT Collectible Art Project Symbiogenesis - News

Square Enix has released the teaser movie for the NFT collectible art project, Symbiogenesis.

The full website is set to launch on March 17th. The teaser website can be viewed here.

View the teaser movie below:

Read details on the project below:

What is Symbiogenesis A completely new form of NFT-based entertainment, where 10,000 collectible artworks meet real game utility. NFT Collectible Artworks (Character NFT) All 10,000 NFT characters have a unique design, with various races and professions, with a bust-up pictures that can be used as PFP. They will be sold as each chapter (of a total of 6) is unveiled. Game Utility This game's genre is defined as "Narrative-unlocked NFT entertainment" As you unlock the main story, as well as the individual stories of each character, unravel the mysteries of the world. Gameplay Progress through the main story and missions while also unlocking the stories held by the characters. Find the items hidden throughout the Floating Continent. Determine the ending of the story by participating in the World Mission, where the ultimate choice will be made

Story

In a not so distant future...

Humanity has managed to survive by living on the Floating continent, the last safe haven on Earth where life is still possible amidst the pollution.

As conflict is no longer, the people live while progressively reclaiming past civilization.

However, their peaceful lives were shattered by the sudden attack of the Dragon, putting the existence itself of the Floating Continent in dange.

While humanity fights to repel its attack, they are faced with choices that will determine their fate. By unraveling the mystery behind this world's origins, they will face the decisions to lead it towards an ideal future.

This is the story of humanity's final choice in order to live together.

