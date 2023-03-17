Disney Speedstorm Launches April 18 in Early Access on All Major Platforms - News

Developer Gameloft announced the Racing game, Disney Speedstorm, will launch in Early Access for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 18.

"We’re eager for fans to start their engines by joining us on the Disney Speedstorm racetracks throughout Early Access and battle each other as iconic racers on stunning tracks inspired by Disney and Pixar films," said Gameloft game manager Aska Suzuki.

"We can’t wait to hear our community’s feedback and to work together to create a game that is reactive to the needs and wants of the players as we plan to offer a constantly evolving racing experience."

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read the details on the different editions of the game below:

Standard Founder’s Pack ($29.99 / €29.99)

Early access to Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck

Additional racer unlock of your choice

4,000 tokens (in-game currency)​

2 Golden Pass credits

Exclusive founding member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer

Exclusive founding member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer

Exclusive founder’s motto and avatar

Deluxe Founder’s Pack ($49.99 / €49.99)

Early access to Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan

Additional racer unlock of your choice

7,000 Tokens (in-game currency)​

2 Golden Pass credits

Exclusive founding member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer

Exclusive founding member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer

Exclusive founder’s motto and avatar

Ultimate Founder’s Pack ($69.99 / €69.99)

Early access to Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Hercules

Additional racer unlock of your choice

12,000 Tokens** (in-game currency)​

Three Golden Pass credits

Exclusive founding member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer

Exclusive founding member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer

Exclusive founder’s motto and avatar

Kart wheels and wings for Donald Duck kart

Pre-Order Bonuses

Toontech Early Bird – Donald Duck kart livery

Early Bird – Donald Duck racing suit

