Puzzle Quest 3 Headed to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One on April 18 - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Infinity Plus 2 announced the free-to-play puzzle RPG, Puzzle Quest 3, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 18.

The game is available now for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

"We’ve received a tremendous amount of feedback and continued support from our Puzzle Quest 3 players on Steam Early Access and mobile platforms. We are excited to continue our expansion onto Xbox and PlayStation console platforms, extending the Puzzle Quest 3 experience even further," said Infinity Plus 2 CEO and creative lead Steve Fawkner.

"Fan feedback has been invaluable to us, especially in our first year in the market. The team has worked hard on the roadmap, introducing new features, continuous updates and delivering on a wholly unique game experience while staying true to the classic puzzle combat roots that Puzzle Quest is known for. We’re very proud of where the game is today and are excited to celebrate the launch in April by giving away a special high-value gift to all players across all platforms when they login."

505 Games head of free-to-play Clive Robert added, "We are thrilled to introduce the fan-favorite Puzzle Quest 3 to gaming consoles, underscoring our lasting commitment to providing multiplatform, free-to-play experiences to all gamers. Working with Steve Fawkner and Infinity Plus Two as a unified publishing and dev team over the past year has really solidified our goals to serve our growing community, reach new audiences, and put the player first."

Read details on the game below:

Puzzle Quest 3 returns to its origins, recalling the deep RPG mechanics and signature heroic storylines that made the original a standout hit within the Match-3 category. The sequel features unique head-to-head battles that push the boundaries of the genre once again, with an intense 1-versus-1 battle system realized in a 3D game world. Since the initial launch, the game has introduced several major changes, including a new action points system that hearkens back to the legacy of the original Puzzle Quest. This includes a deeper focus on head to head battles where enemies manipulate the puzzle board and heroes must plan their matches more strategically. Puzzle Quest 3 has also introduced two new hero classes, a brand new adventure mode, a larger puzzle board, and multiple seasonal storylines. Additional improvements include an economy overhaul that reduced resource complexity and improved story chest reward rollout based on the community feedback.

Taking place in the land of Etheria 500 years after the original Puzzle Quest, players will embark on a heroic journey to discover the meaning behind the ancient Red Dragon’s dying words. Fans will also get a taste of the new 3D game graphics as they become the ultimate hero with a familiar, yet updated puzzle board full of colorful gems and skulls, deep systems, recognizable characters, and an epic heroic storyline. The game includes a new immersive battle system where players unleash deadly spells and paralyzing attacks through the power of gem-crushing in an enhanced turn-based system making matches based on the number of action points available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles