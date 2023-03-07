PS5 Sales Jump 400% Year-on-Year in Europe in February 2023, Hogwarts Legacy Best-Selling Game - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy debuted in first place on the Europe charts for February 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

The game had the sixth biggest launch on the European Charts since it started six years ago. Only FIFA games have had bigger launches in Europe. This means Hogwarts Legacy has had a bigger launch than every Call of Duty game since 2017, as well as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Elden Ring.

Hogwarts Legacy after just three weeks the game is already the fifth best-selling game of the last 12 months. FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Elden Ring are the games to have sold more units in the last year.

Atomic Heart was the second best-selling new release in February and it debuted in ninth place.

The success of The Last of Us HBO TV series helped boost the sales of The Last of Us games. The Last of Us Part 2 saw sales increased 317% year-on-year and The Last of Us Remastered saw sales jump 285 percent.

There were a total of 12.9 million games sold in February across Europe, which is a decrease of 10 percent year-on-year. The main reason for the drop is due to several strong games debuting on the charts last year compared to just one this year, as well as legacy titles selling less than a year ago.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in February 2023 with sales up five times year-on-year. PS5 sales a year ago were severely supply constrained in Europe. The PS5 outsold the Nintendo Switch by more than double.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down 28 percent in Europe, which is a similar drop seen in the UK.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console as sales increased 13 percent year-on-year.

It should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany, as well as some smaller markets.

There were more than 1.27 million accessories sold in Europe, which is down 0.2 percent compared to the month before. The PS5 DualSense controller continues to see strong sales.

Top 20 Games in Europe in February 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 2 FIFA 23 (EA) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 5 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 The Last of Us: Part 2 (Sony) 8 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 9 Atomic Heart (Focus Entertainment) 10 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) * 11 Borderlands 3 (2K Games) 12 Dead Space (EA) 13 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft) 14 It Takes Two (EA) 15 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) * 16 The Last of Us: Remastered (Sony) 17 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 18 Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (2K Games) 19 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 20 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo/Mojang)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

