Wild Hearts, Returnal, and Pharaoh: A New Era Debut on the Steam Charts

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 7, 2023, which ended February 19, 2023. The Digital Deluxe Edition took second place.

There were three new games in the top 10 this week. Two versions of Wild Hearts debuted with one version in fifth place and another in sixth place. Returnal debuted in eighth place and Pharaoh: A New Era debuted in 10th place.

The Steam Deck jumped from fifth to third place. Pre-orders for Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass was up one spot to seventh place and CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade is up from 10th to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Wild Hearts - NEW Wild Hearts Standard Edition - NEW Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - Pre-order Returnal - NEW CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade Pharaoh: A New Era - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

