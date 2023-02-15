Saudi Arabia Increases Its Stake in Nintendo Again - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,023 Views
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, in May 2022 bought a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo and last month increased its stake by 1.06 percent to 6.07 percent.
A new report from Trading View states Saudi Arabia's PIF has once again purchased even more stock in Nintendo. This time the public fund has purchased an additional 1.01 percent in Nintendo to bring its total stake to 7.08 percent.
Saudi Arabia's PIF in its first investment in Nintendo made it the fifth largest shareholder in Nintendo.
The fund has also invested over $1 billion in Japanese video game publisher and developer Capcom and South Korean video game publisher Nexon. This investment ads up to a stake of more than five percent into both Capcom and Nexon.
Saudi Arabia's PIF in December 2020 acquired over $3 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive, and in June 2022 bought a $1 billion stake in Embracer Group.
The Saudi Arabia's crown prince has a goal of making the economy of the country less reliable on oil.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Don't get yourself banned.....you know who you are xD
Well, It is clear that Saudi Arabia sees the video game industry as a good investment in the long term.
I know most people disagree with the politics of the Saudi kingdom. I count myself among those people. But, as investors, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has a track record of taking very long term views. So I'd see this as a positive sign for the gaming business.
A more skeptical view might be that the saudis are trying to take control of influential media. But, afaik, the Saudis, as investors, do not have a history of trying to control things in that way.
The fact is that Saudi Arabia is not a democracy with even some resemblance of separation of powers. With countries like these it's never "We're an independent pension fund and merely invest in whatever makes sense put political leadership is legally never allowed to interfere in the companies the pension fund invests in."
Nintendo should poke fun at the Saudi Prince in their next game, and see if they get any backlash.
The backlash will be another 15% purchase.