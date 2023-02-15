By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Saudi Arabia Increases Its Stake in Nintendo Again

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,023 Views

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, in May 2022 bought a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo and last month increased its stake by 1.06 percent to 6.07 percent.

A new report from Trading View states Saudi Arabia's PIF has once again purchased even more stock in Nintendo. This time the public fund has purchased an additional 1.01 percent in Nintendo to bring its total stake to 7.08 percent.

Saudi Arabia's PIF in its first investment in Nintendo made it the fifth largest shareholder in Nintendo. 

The fund has also invested over $1 billion in Japanese video game publisher and developer Capcom and South Korean video game publisher Nexon. This investment ads up  to a stake of more than five percent into both Capcom and Nexon.

Saudi Arabia's PIF in December 2020 acquired over $3 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive, and in June 2022 bought a $1 billion stake in Embracer Group.

The Saudi Arabia's crown prince has a goal of making the economy of the country less reliable on oil.

15 Comments
gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

Don't get yourself banned.....you know who you are xD

  • +17
2zosteven gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

lol, Caveman!!

  • +4
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

I came in just expecting to seeing bombs bombing.

  • +4
VAMatt (4 hours ago)

Well, It is clear that Saudi Arabia sees the video game industry as a good investment in the long term.

I know most people disagree with the politics of the Saudi kingdom. I count myself among those people. But, as investors, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has a track record of taking very long term views. So I'd see this as a positive sign for the gaming business.

A more skeptical view might be that the saudis are trying to take control of influential media. But, afaik, the Saudis, as investors, do not have a history of trying to control things in that way.

  • +6
LittleCloud VAMatt (33 minutes ago)

The fact is that Saudi Arabia is not a democracy with even some resemblance of separation of powers. With countries like these it's never "We're an independent pension fund and merely invest in whatever makes sense put political leadership is legally never allowed to interfere in the companies the pension fund invests in."

  • 0
rapsuperstar31 (4 hours ago)

Nintendo should poke fun at the Saudi Prince in their next game, and see if they get any backlash.

  • +2
Ayla rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

The backlash will be another 15% purchase.

  • 0
LittleCloud Ayla (32 minutes ago)

And 150 whip lashes.

  • 0
Leynos (3 hours ago)

I put on my construction hat for falling debri

  • +1
LittleCloud (31 minutes ago)

Mario Kart to feature Aramco ad banners

  • 0
Kakadu18 (1 hour ago)

They just keep going.

  • 0
kazuyamishima (1 hour ago)

They are going slowly but steady

  • 0
Ljink96 (3 hours ago)

Bombs away!

  • 0
IcaroRibeiro (4 hours ago)

In before the meltdown starts

  • 0
Comment was deleted...