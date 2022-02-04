Saudi Arabia Invests Over $1 Billion in Capcom and Nexon - News

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has invested over $1 billion in Japanese video game publisher and developer Capcom and South Korean video game publisher Nexon, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report didn't say how much of the over $1 billion fund was allocated to each company, however, it adds up to a stake of more than five percent into both Capcom and Nexon.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in December 2020 acquired over $3 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive.

The fund is part of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to make Saudi Arabia less reliable on oil.

