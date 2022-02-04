Saudi Arabia Invests Over $1 Billion in Capcom and Nexon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 473 Views
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has invested over $1 billion in Japanese video game publisher and developer Capcom and South Korean video game publisher Nexon, according to a Bloomberg report.
The report didn't say how much of the over $1 billion fund was allocated to each company, however, it adds up to a stake of more than five percent into both Capcom and Nexon.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in December 2020 acquired over $3 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive.
The fund is part of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to make Saudi Arabia less reliable on oil.
So did they just buy stock? The 3 billion they invested in Activision December 2020 around $92ish per share is worth less today about $79 per share.
I need someone to explain to me what this means to me. Not trying to be a smartass. I genuinely don't know.
It means if you buy from either Capcom and Nexxon from now on, you'll be funding a war criminal and terrorism enabler. -_-
Countries without such concepts like democracy and free market buy up companies either as investment (without caring much about what they actually do as long as it's profitable) or as way to influence the products to portray their the country in a good light. Saudi Arabia does both, so no idea what will happen.
You mean BESIDES more money for them to commit more war crimes and make recruits for Al-Qaeda? I wouldn't put it past them, since like I said, THEY FORMED AL-QAEDA AND ATTACKED NORTH AMERICA WITHOUT CONSEQUENCES YEARS LATER!!!!! Nothing they do will ever, EVER, portray Saudi Arabia in a good light.
Just shoot the industry in the head already and end this suffering
You gotta be fucking kidding me!! How many more major developers is that family of 9/11 funding war criminals gonna put their hands in?!! No I'm not making up the part of the Saudi monarchy funding 9/11, it was perpetrated by Al-Qaeda, which was formed by the Saudi monarchy, so 9/11 is on their hands. Downvote this all you want, I know who's to blame for 9/11, and they've gotten away scot free for too fucking long.
Video games > Politics
Can't you see that this is part of a war criminal's plot to spread his influence? Why else did he buy SNK, which is a popular dev in it's own right?
Do you know of any examples of them intervening in or interfering with the development of games?