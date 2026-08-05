Minecraft Launches October 27 for Switch 2 - News

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Mojang Studios announced Minecraft will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 27. A digital upgrade path will be available for owners of the Nintendo Switch versions.

The Switch 2 version compared to the Switch 1 version will feature enhanced lighting, shadow effects, and more.

Read details on the Switch 2 version below:

Imagine a town crier (me), rolling into a blocky village square with an equally blocky trumpet to announce some joyful news. Queue the fanfare: Minecraft is coming for Nintendo Switch 2 on October 27! Can I get a very enthusiastic Hmmm??

Let me unfurl this metaphorical scroll a little to remind you why we’re all so excited. First, the Nintendo Switch 2 renders the world of Minecraft to lush life with Vibrant Visuals—set as the default visual experience. This means enhanced lighting, shadow effects and more—and you can even enjoy Vibrant Visuals enabled content across all the supported content in Minecraft Marketplace.

The much-loved Super Mario Mash-Up pack is also getting an update, to get the most out of those Vibrant Visuals graphics. As a reminder, the Super Mario Mash-Up pack is exclusive to the Nintendo versions of Minecraft, bringing with it a custom Mario-themed world, music, and unique skins. Explore iconic locations like Peach’s castle and Delfino Plaza within Minecraft. Worlds collide!

For those of you who already own Minecraft on Nintendo Switch, a digital upgrade path will be available for Nintendo Switch players. More details to follow.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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