Saudi Arabia Increases Its Stake in Nintendo - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 907 Views
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, in May 2022 bought a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo. A report from Reuters posted today revealed the fund has now increased its stake.
The fund now owns a 6.07 percent stake in Nintendo, which is up 1.06 percent, according to the report.
Saudi Arabia's PIF in its first investment in Nintendo made it the fifth largest shareholder in Nintendo.
The fund has also invested over $1 billion in Japanese video game publisher and developer Capcom and South Korean video game publisher Nexon. This investment ads up to a stake of more than five percent into both Capcom and Nexon.
Saudi Arabia's PIF in December 2020 acquired over $3 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive, and in June 2022 bought a $1 billion stake in Embracer Group.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Sigh...
One of the sick jokes of this world is that so much of the world's petroleum is in the hands of some of the worst people living in it, mostly because of happy accidents of geography.
This is why I have no problem with anything bad happening to countries like Saudi Arabia.
Probably largely funded by people not included among some of the worst people you mentioned. Doesn't really diminish your point of course, but it's a bit more complicated.
And they are using the money to corrupt and buy everything , its everywhere.
Since Saudi Arabia is committing a Genocide in Yemen ( with essential US support ) I now expect all those who condemn Russia for their war and support all its games involved sanctions....to now do the same for the far worse Saudi Arabia and infinitely worse US empire.
What's that ? Hypocritical silence.
Because boycotting them won't do anything. They've too much money and influence. All we can do is hope that Saudi Arabia falls into a civil war that cripples it's economy. Call it karma.
Fuck the innocent civlians right...
Well it's not like we actually CAUSED a civil war over there, nor do we INTEND for there to be civilian casualties. Doubt there are as many innocent people over there anyway. A land of anti-Semites who cheered on 9/11, which they funded to begin with.
Sure, let's judge everyone on the vocal minority.
They're not a minority. They're the majority.
Going by what factual and verifiable evidence?
Every video of Saudis I see. And excuse me for wanting bad things to happen to bad places.
Political concerns come to mind pretty quickly. Russia is a much more powerful actor that is much closer to many of the people that criticize Russia. It's bad to commit heinous acts far away, but when it happens closer to you is when you really get worried. Also, it's not like significant critique against Saudi Arabia hasn't surfaced in the West either, it's just that there's less of it.
So Saudi Arabia owns shares in Activision /blizzard no wonder they were quick to ratify the deal.
They might be purchasing the WWE wrestling as well.
Yeah, they reported a couple nights ago that the investment fund had purchased WWE before reporting the following morning that there was no deal with the Saudis. I also read stories about wrestlers threatening to walk if McMahon sold to the Saudis.
Then here's hoping they all walk, especially the female wrestlers. No decent human beings wants female wrestlers in a burqa.
Not everyone will walk because there isn’t anywhere else to go especially for the women, AEW won’t/can’t sign all of them.
Then hello burqas. -_-
Women have already wrestled in Saudi Arabia and had to wear full Bodysuits not Burqas still was very bizarre to see.
Still a civil rights violation courtesy of the cyst on the world's anus.