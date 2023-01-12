Saudi Arabia Increases Its Stake in Nintendo - News

posted 3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, in May 2022 bought a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo. A report from Reuters posted today revealed the fund has now increased its stake.

The fund now owns a 6.07 percent stake in Nintendo, which is up 1.06 percent, according to the report.

Saudi Arabia's PIF in its first investment in Nintendo made it the fifth largest shareholder in Nintendo.

The fund has also invested over $1 billion in Japanese video game publisher and developer Capcom and South Korean video game publisher Nexon. This investment ads up to a stake of more than five percent into both Capcom and Nexon.

Saudi Arabia's PIF in December 2020 acquired over $3 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive, and in June 2022 bought a $1 billion stake in Embracer Group.

