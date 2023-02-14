PS5 Best-Selling Console in Europe in January 2023, FIFA 23 Best-Selling Game - Sales

FIFA 23 took first place on the Europe charts for January 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Grand Theft Auto V was the second best-selling game, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2 in third, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in fourth, and God of War Ragnarök in fourth. All these games sold well for the month.

The remake of Dead Space debuted in sixth place, however, another similar game, The Callisto Protocol, had a better launch despite not including digital sales.

The PlayStation 5 console exclusive, Forspoken, debuted in 11th place with sales just ahead of Fire Emblem Engage. However, Fire Emblem Engage figures don't include digital sales.

There were a total of 12.1 million games sold in January across Europe, which is a decrease of 19 percent year-on-year. The main reason for the drop is due to the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus last year.

There were 493,000 video game consoles sold across Europe in January in the tracked markets. It should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany, as well as some smaller markets.

Console sales were up 15.5 percent compared to January 2022. The PS5 saw a massive increase in sales, while Switch and Xbox Series X|S sales declined.

The PS5 was the best-selling console of the month with sales up 202 percent year-on-year. It was noted the PS5 was in short suppled last year.

The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console with sales down 11 percent compared to January 2022. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down 32 percent.

There were more than 1.76 million accessories sold in Europe, which is down 2.1 percent compared to the month before. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory.

Top 20 Games in Europe in January 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 5 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 6 Dead Space (EA) 7 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 10 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 11 Forspoken (Square Enix) 12 Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo)* 13 Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K Games) 14 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 15 Pokémon Violet (Nintendo)* 16 One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco) 17 God of War (Sony) 18 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) 19 It Takes Two (EA) 20 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

