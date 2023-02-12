Hogwarts Legacy Dominates the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 249 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Hogwarts Legacy has dominated the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 6, 2023, which ended February 12, 2023.

The different SKUs of the game appeared in the top four spots of the charts. Two of the versions will be from pre-orders, while the other two are from copies sold once the game launched.

The Steam Deck fell from second to fifth place. As the charts are revenue based this does mean all four SKUs of Hogwarts Legacy generated more revenue than the Steam Deck.

Project Zomboid is up one spot to seventh place, while the remake of Dead Space fell from third to seventh place. Pre-orders for Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass came in eight place, while Dying Light 2 Stay Human re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition - NEW Hogwarts Legacy - NEW Hogwarts Legacy - NEW Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition - NEW Steam Deck Project Zomboid Dead Space (2023) Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - Pre-order Dying Light 2 Stay Human CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles