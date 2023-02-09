FIFA 23 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 5th week of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to second place, while Nintendo Switch Sports is up from fifth to third place. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is up three spots to fifth palce.

The remake of Dead Space in it second week fell from second to sixth place, while Forspoken in its second week fell out of the top 10.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is up three spots to seventh place, while The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Mario Party Superstars remained in ninth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2023: FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dead Space New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Mario Party Superstars Animal Crossing: New Horizons

