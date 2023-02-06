GTAV Sales Top 175 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 395M, RDR 2 Sales Top 50M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 395 million units sold-in. This is up from 385 million units from the previous quarter ending September 30, 2022. It is "one of the most successful, iconic and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment," according to Take-Two.

Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 175 million units. This figure is up from 170 million units, It is the best-selling game of the past 10 years in the US, based on both unit and dollar sales and it has also "released across an unprecedented three console generations."

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 70 million units worldwide, which is the same as the previous quarter. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 50 million units, which is up from 46 million units. It is the second best-selling title in the US over the past five years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 130 million units worldwide, which is the same figure reported from the previous quarter. It is the best-selling basketball simulation IP in the US based on dollar and unit sales.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 78 million units worldwide. This is up from 77 million in the previous quarter. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 27 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 16 million units, which is also the same as the previous quarter.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an "all-new, fantasy-fueled offering that has taken our partnership with Gearbox Software to new creative heights." It is "viewed as best new franchise from 2K in several years" and is "being supported with four DLC packs in Fiscal 2023."

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 65 million units. This is up from 63 million in the previous quarter. The BioShock series has sold-in nearly 41 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

