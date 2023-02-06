The Crown of Wu Arrives March 24 for PS5, PS4, and PC, Later for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Publishers Gammera Nest and Meridiem Games, and developer Red Mountain announced the action adventure game, The Crown of Wu, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Something flipped in Wu’s mind when he got in control of the ore network. The Emperor’s ancient herald went rogue and let his thirst for power control him. Mixing the power of his crown with the ore network, Wu spread pain and chaos… until his mad days were over. Sentenced to a life in a frozen prison, one day Wu woke up from a long dream only to find out that somebody had taken control over his crown… and was creating chaos all over again. Now, Wu has a chance to redeem himself and save everything he once loved so passionately. And he will do it in this third person adventure filled with action, combat, parkour and puzzles. Set in a world where powerful robots are attacking the local population, Wu will have to recover his old powers in order to face the ultimate villains that threaten his world’s existence.

Key Features:

Fight evil robots and mythological creatures in epic combats to restore the balance in your world.

Gather unique powers by finding and gathering magical gems.

Explore and interact with the world in order to find out the pain you caused in the past… and how to redeem yourself.

Solve riddles to increase your power and defeat your enemies.

