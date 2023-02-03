Sony: Nearly 30% of PS5 Monthly Active Users Never Used a PS4 - News

/ 469 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced nearly 30 percent of PlayStation 5 monthly active users never used a PlayStation 5.

"In addition, nearly 30% of PS5ʼs MAUs are users who never used PS4, so, with the spread of PS5, the acquisition of new users is progressing," reads Sony's "Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results" report.

The number of monthly active PS5 users also increased by around 30 percent in December.

"Due to the penetration of PS5, the percentage of PS5 users in the number of monthly active users (“MAU”) in December increased to about 30%," reads Sony's report.

Sony this week announced it shipped 7.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to bring lifetime shipment totals to 32.1 million units.

To compare, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 8.4 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 37.7 million units shipped as of December 31, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 5.6 million units.

PlayStation had originally forecasted it would ship 18 million PS5 consoles for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. However, it has since increased the forecast by one million to 19 million. In order for Sony to reach its forecast for the PS5, it will need to hit a target of 6.2 million units from January to March 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles