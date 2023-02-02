Sony Increases PS5 Forecast to 19 Million for Current Fiscal Year - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 52 minutes ago / 408 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has increased its forecast for PlayStation 5 shipments for the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023. The increase was by one million units shipped from 18 million to 19 million.
In order for Sony to reach its forecast for the PlayStation 5, it will need to hit a target of 6.2 million units from January to March 2023.
"Based on this result, we have set our sales forecast for the fiscal year at 19 million units," reads the announcement from Sony. "By optimizing our operations, we are exerting every effort to sell as many units as possible to meet the strong demand."
If Sony is able to ship 6.2 million units for the March 2023 quarter, it should close the gap between the PS5 and PS4 from 5.6 million units at the end of December 2022 to 1.8 million units as the PS4 had shipped 2.4 million units for its equivalent March quarter.
For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, Sony had shipped 7.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles to bring lifetime shipment total to 32.1 million units.
And people were saying Sony wasn't going to reach the previous target and Sony increased it =p
Wouldn't they need to sell 6.5M consoles or something from January until March for this to happen?
I don't see how this would happen. That would be the best non-holiday quarter for pretty much any console ever.
Ship not sell to customer, and if the demand isn't satisfied yet that isn't impossible.
You don't want to oversaturate your product in stores though. Demand hasn't been met because of continued shortages, that doesn't mean 6.2M consoles will be sold in a non holiday when people see that there is a steady influx of consoles.
Not impossible, sure. Just not probably imo
I dare say this would be the best quarter for any PlayStation console outside of the holiday season.