Sony Increases PS5 Forecast to 19 Million for Current Fiscal Year

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has increased its forecast for PlayStation 5 shipments for the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023. The increase was by one million units shipped from 18 million to 19 million.

In order for Sony to reach its forecast for the PlayStation 5, it will need to hit a target of 6.2 million units from January to March 2023.

"Based on this result, we have set our sales forecast for the fiscal year at 19 million units," reads the announcement from Sony. "By optimizing our operations, we are exerting every effort to sell as many units as possible to meet the strong demand."

If Sony is able to ship 6.2 million units for the March 2023 quarter, it should close the gap between the PS5 and PS4 from 5.6 million units at the end of December 2022 to 1.8 million units as the PS4 had shipped 2.4 million units for its equivalent March quarter.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, Sony had shipped 7.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles to bring lifetime shipment total to 32.1 million units.

