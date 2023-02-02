Turtle Rock Shifts Focus to Next Title as it Ends Back 4 Blood Content Support - News

Turtle Rock Studios announced now that it has released the three post-launch expansions for Back 4 Blood it is ending support for new content for the game.

"What an amazing year 2022 was for us," reads the news post from Turtle Rock Studios. "First off, we wanted to thank all of you for making Back 4 Blood what it is today. With three expansions – Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood – we’ve traveled on a fantastic adventure together beyond the walls of Fort Hope. This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close.

"Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games. We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game! Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing."

Back 4 Blood is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Game Pass, and the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers.

