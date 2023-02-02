Dead Space and Forspoken Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 252 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

FIFA has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 4th week of 2023.

The remake of Dead Space debuted in second place, while the PS5 exclusive, Forspoken, debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to fourth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports is down one spot to fifth place. Fire Emblem Engage in it second week fell from second to sixth place.

Minecraft and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet both dropped two spots to seventh and eight places respectively. Mario Party Superstars is in ninth place and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2023: FIFA 23 Dead Space - NEW Forspoken - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Fire Emblem Engage Minecraft Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mario Party Superstars New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles