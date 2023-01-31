Steel Seed Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Storm in a Teacup has announced stealth action adventure game, Steel Seed, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2024.

"Steel Seed represents the most challenging project 'til now for Storm in a Teacup, featuring both a varied combat/stealth system and an incredibly deep and emotional storytelling," studio CEO and creative director Carlo Ivo Alimo Bianchi told IGN. "Steel Seed is an epic journey that will test your humanity."

The game follows the last survivors of Earth, who are being kept safe underground by AI-powered machines. The survivors must defend themselves against a new threat.

View the official announcement trailer below:

