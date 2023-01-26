Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 Arrives May 11 for All Major Platforms - News

CyberConnect2 announced the Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 11.

The Deluxe Edition of the game includes the base game, an 80 page digital art book, 15 track digital soundtrack, and in-game bonus items: Sleepwear costumes for all characters, Dummy Energy for the Managarm, Dummy Soul for the Soul Cannon, and a set of items.

