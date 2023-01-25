Redfall Launches May 2 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Austin during the Xbox Developer_Direct announced the open-world cooperative first-person shooter, Redfall, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2.

Along with the release date was a deep dive look into the gameplay, which can be viewed below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Danger lurks around every corner and it’s up to you to clean up the streets. Take on a variety of missions throughout the world and face down terrifying vampire underbosses to make the town a little safer for the survivors. While you’re busy being the friendly neighborhood vampire hunter, you’ll also be gathering intel about the mysteries surrounding the island and its new vampire overlords — intel that will eventually lead you to the vampire gods controlling everything…

Once the very picture of Smalltown, USA, the island town of Redfall used to be known for its quaint streets, breezy boardwalks and charming neighborhoods. Then the vampires moved in and ruined everything. First, they eclipsed the sun and pushed back the tides. Then they started turning all the island’s inhabitants into either minions for their army… or food.

Experience Redfall solo or with up to three friends and face off against the bloodsuckers holding the island hostage. In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers and put an end to the threat. Explore a beautifully hand-crafted world packed with detail and shine a light on the island’s darkest corners as you fight to uncover the vampires’ secrets. Choose from a roster of heroes with unique, upgradeable skills and gear them up with customizable weaponry found all over the island. Do whatever it takes to build the perfect squad of vampire slayers.

Redfall Pre-Order Bonuses & Bite Back Edition Details

Upgrade to the Bite Back Edition to receive the Hero Pass with two future heroes, Throwback Outfit Pack with a unique outfit and backpack for each of the four base heroes (inspired by their lives before Redfall), a Laser Beam multi-weapon skin, and the Tactical Knife Stake weapon attachment.

Pre-order Redfall or play the game with Xbox Game Pass to receive the Vampire Hunter Pack. This includes the exclusive Grim Tide Shotgun, which grants 20% increased damage with this weapon for eight seconds after killing an enemy. The pack also includes a Polar Vortex multi-weapon skin and a Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment to help you take back Redfall.

