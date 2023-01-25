NS Sells 121M, PS5 Sales Up 36% Year-on-Year - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 25-31 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 542,735 units sold for the week ending December 31, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 121.00 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 382,561 units to bring its lifetime sales to 30.63 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 211,634 units to bring their lifetime sales to 20.36 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 145,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 20,000 units. PS4 sold 527,627 units for the week ending January 2, 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 231,148 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,609 units, while the Xbox One sold 87 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 53,497 (36.3%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are essentially flat with sales up just 48 units (0.02%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 35,183 units (-6.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 14,195 units (-75.5%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 1,516 units (-94.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 321,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 259,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 378,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 19.59 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 13.64 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 9.29 million units.

This is the final week VGChartz will be tracking Xbox One estimates. PlayStation 4 estimates will continue in 2023.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 542,735 ( 121,003,508 ) PlayStation 5 - 382,561 ( 30,626,671 ) Xbox Series X|S - 211,634 ( 20,361,136 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,609 ( 117,056,987 ) Xbox One - 87 ( 51,279,334 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 153,753 PlayStation 5 - 147,872 Xbox Series X|S - 119,842 PlayStation 4 - 1,131 Xbox One - 50

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 130,261

PlayStation 5 - 99,109 Xbox Series X|S - 63,459 PlayStation 4 - 585 Xbox One - 28 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 240,476 PlayStation 5 - 118,327 Xbox Series X|S - 16,351 PlayStation 4 - 2,831 Xbox One - 4

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 18,245 PlayStation 5 - 17,253 Xbox Series X|S - 11,982

PlayStation 4 - 62 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

