Ubisoft Hires Bernd Diemer as New VP of Editorial

Ubisoft announced it has hired Bernd Diemer has the new Vice President of Editorial - Social Experience, with the goal of "driving and enhancing social experiences within Ubisoft's games."

Diemer has 20 years of experience in the video game industry working on Crysis, Star Wars: Battlefront, Battlefield, and Horizon: Zero Dawn as a Creative Director and Game Designer. He is also a tenured Professor of Game Design at Technical University Cologne.

In his new role at Ubisoft he will work with Ubisoft's game teams to build more inclusive, positive, and engaging play spaces by taking of the latest innovations in technology and design.

I am honored to join Ubisoft and gain the opportunity to collaborate with talented global teams to shape the future of social experience in Ubisoft's games," said Diemer. "They're known to be catalysts for dynamic and diverse communities, enabled by innovative features and powerful brands that allow players to come together. I am excited to partner with the group's teams around the world to bring social experience in our games to new heights."

Marie-Sophie de Waubert, Senior Vice President of Studio Operations, added, "Today, games are more than entertainment: they are virtual spaces where people can build connections and share meaningful experiences. Social experience is an increasingly essential element of Ubisoft's strategy to reach new audiences and we look forward to welcoming Bernd to the Global Creative Office, where he will work closely with our production teams to deliver on our vision of games as places where every player can be their authentic self and find their community."

