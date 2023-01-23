God of War Ragnarök Tops the French Charts, One Piece Odyssey Debuts - Sales

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) has remained in first place on French charts for week 2, 2023, according to SELL.

One Piece Odyssey (PS5) debuted in second place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) fell two spots to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök One Piece Odyssey Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

One Piece Odyssey Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Saints Row

PS4 One Piece Odyssey FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports PC Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4: Get To Work The Sims 4: City Living

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

