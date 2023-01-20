[Update] PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2022 Sales Comparison Charts Through December 24 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 2,274 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to December 28)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to December 26)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to December 25)
2022 – (Week ending January 8 to December 24)
"Year to date" sales for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2022 versus 2021 and 2022 versus 2020 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox Series X|S
- 9.50 million units sold year-to-date
- Up year-on-year 1,702,028 units (+21.8%)
- Xbox One
- 0.03 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 69,023 units (-71.4%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch
- 19.04 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 4,507,473 units (-19.1%)
Sony
- PlayStation 5
- 13.26 million units sold year-to-date
- Up year-on-year 868,239 units (7.0%)
- PlayStation 4
- 0.47 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 1,933.532 (-80.3%)
Update: Article updated with latest adjustments.
30m after 3 holiday quarters isn't great when I think about it. It really feels like 2023 will be the PS5 make or break year.
There was a chip shortage throughout most of the PS5's life cycle.
Despite that, it's about 6 million behind the PS4.
Yes. It's not a failure by any means. But for a Sony console I really think it needs a big year in 2023 to avoid loosing too much momentum.