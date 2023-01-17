FIFA 23 Tops the UK Charts, God of War Ragnarök Takes 2nd - Sales

FIFA 23 has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending January 14, 2023. Sales for the game were down 20 percent week-on-week.

God of War Ragnarök after several weeks in first has dropped down to second place. Sales for the game were down 38 percent week-on-week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in third place with sales down 15 percent, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place with sales down 22 percent. Nintendo Switch Sports came in fifth place with sales down 26 percent.

One Piece Odyssey, the first new release of 2023, debuted in 14th place.

A sale at retailer GAME helped push Halo Wars 2 up to 28th place and Ori and the Will of the Wisp up to 34th place. The games were discounted to £3 and £5, respectively.

Overall retail game sales were down 23 percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 God of War Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violet

Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Scarlet Grand Theft Auto V

