FIFA 23 Tops the Italian Charts, Nintendo Switch Sports Takes 2nd Place

posted 55 minutes ago

FIFA 23 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 1, 2023, which ended January 8, 2023. The PlayStation 5 version dropped one spot to fifth place and the Nintendo Switch version was up from eighth to seventh place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place, followed by Grand Theft Auto V (PS4), which remained in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) jumped two spots to fourth place and NBA 2K23 (PS4) dropped one spot to sixth place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, while there were four for the PlayStation 4 and one for the PlayStation 5.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 1, 2023:

FIFA 23 (PS4) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) FIFA 23 (PS5) NBA 2K23 (PS4) FIFA 23 (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Pokémon Violet (NS)* Just Dance 2023 Edition (NS)

*Retail sales only

