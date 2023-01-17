PS5 and Xbox Series Sales Up Year-on-Year - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 11-17 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 912,081 units sold for the week ending December 17, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 119.74 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 690,842 units to bring its lifetime sales to 29.30 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 469,840 units to bring their lifetime sales to 20.63 million units.

Sony earlier this month announced lifetime PS5 sales had surpassed 30 million units at the end of 2022. When you add in the two missing weeks of 2022 VGChartz estimates will have PS5 sales above 30 million.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 297,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by over 121,000 units. PS4 sold 987,740 units for the week ending December 19, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 590,865 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,026 units, while the Xbox One sold 109 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 209,452 (43.5%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 40,724 units (9.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 150,528 units (-14.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 22,003 units (-73.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 1,595 units (-93.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 75,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 86,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 32,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 18.11 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 12.31 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 9.51 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 912,081 ( 119,744,895 ) PlayStation 5 - 690,842 ( 29,296,080 ) Xbox Series X|S - 469,840 ( 20,634,744 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,026 ( 117,045,830 ) Xbox One - 109 ( 51,279,124 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 376,289 PlayStation 5 - 369,099 Xbox Series X|S - 314,073 PlayStation 4 - 3,107 Xbox One - 68

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 239,240

PlayStation 5 - 166,859 Xbox Series X|S - 106,972 PlayStation 4 - 1,403 Xbox One - 28 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 265,325 PlayStation 5 - 124,127 Xbox Series X|S - 19,836 PlayStation 4 - 3,292 Xbox One - 5

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 31,227 PlayStation 5 - 30,757 Xbox Series X|S - 28,959

PlayStation 4 - 224 Xbox One - 8 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

