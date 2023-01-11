By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series X|S Best-Selling Console in Norway in 2022

Xbox Series X|S Best-Selling Console in Norway in 2022 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 997 Views

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in Norway in 2022.

"Xbox Series S and X are the best-selling consoles in Norway," said Dring. He added these figures were for 2022 when asked what the timeframe was for this information.

in the UK, the Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in 2022 behind the Nintendo Switch in first place and PlayStation 5 in second place.

All three consoles saw a drop in sales in the UK in 2022 compared to 2021, however, the Xbox Series X|S had the smallest drop with sales down nearly 15 percent. Switch sales were down 26.5 percent and PS5 sales were down nearly 33 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
kazuyamishima (4 hours ago)

So it begins

  • +3
scrapking (5 hours ago)

How interesting. I wonder what makes its success different in Norway than the rest of the EU?

  • +1
trunkswd scrapking (5 hours ago)

I'm not really sure. You'd think if there was any place in Europe the Xbox would be #1 it would be the UK. But it was in 3rd place there. I'd say limited stock could explain why it outsold the PS5, but not the Switch.

Though, one thing Chris didn't mention is how much ahead it was.

  • +4
VAMatt scrapking (5 hours ago)

I'm going to bet a lot of it has to do with availability relative to PS5.

Switch is a very mature system at this point. People that want it own it, in many cases

  • +1
DonFerrari scrapking (4 hours ago)

shortage of ps5 and perhaps switch.

  • -1
method114 scrapking (3 hours ago)

With the shortages it's hard to draw any conclusions from sales numbers. Once both consoles are readily available then we will have a better idea of what's going on.

  • 0