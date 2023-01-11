Xbox Series X|S Best-Selling Console in Norway in 2022 - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in Norway in 2022.

"Xbox Series S and X are the best-selling consoles in Norway," said Dring. He added these figures were for 2022 when asked what the timeframe was for this information.

in the UK, the Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in 2022 behind the Nintendo Switch in first place and PlayStation 5 in second place.

All three consoles saw a drop in sales in the UK in 2022 compared to 2021, however, the Xbox Series X|S had the smallest drop with sales down nearly 15 percent. Switch sales were down 26.5 percent and PS5 sales were down nearly 33 percent.

