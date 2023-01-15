Best Strategy Game of 2022 - Article

/ 128 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

It was the year of the spin-offs in the strategy genre, with a number of major players in other genres, and indeed other mediums altogether, trying their hand at creating strategy games. Mario & Rabbids likely took no one by surprise this time around, but Marvel's Midnight Suns and Dune: Spice Wars saw major book/film franchises providing solid entries into the genre. Contrasting these new entrants is the genre vet - no strategy game list would be complete without an entry from Creative Assembly, and the Total War: Warhammer sub-series delivered once again. Who would be the champion of the strategy genre this year?

The Shortlist:

Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Dune: Spice Wars

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Total War: Warhammer III

The Runner-Up:

Dune: Spice Wars

Like the book series it's based on, Dune: Spice Wars has a lot going on behind the scenes, including a variety of systems ranging from voting, purchasing, espionage, technology, land management, and more. Despite this, Spice Wars manages to keep things relatively accessible and easy to get into. Shiro Games' experience in crafting deep and compelling strategy titles shines through once again, and with Dune: Spice Wars it's created one of the most enjoyable strategy experiences of the year.

The Winner:

Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario has done just about everything. He's taught us typing, competed at the Olympics, got stuck inside a painting (four times), played soccer, and took on a quack career in medicine, and those are just the spin-offs. Oh yeah, he also has a surprisingly good strategy series as well. Sparks of Hope continues this trend, with its solid, X-Com style gameplay delivering once again, and combined with a charming atmosphere and story, it's hard not to appreciate Mario's latest foray into another genre.

More Articles