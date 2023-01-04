Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in 2022, Gap Between Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series Very Small - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,123 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in 2022, according to GfK data.
"In the UK, Nintendo Switch overtook PS5 (right at the last) to become the best-selling console of 2022," said Dring.
Dring added the difference in sales between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in the UK for 2022 were very small.
As of the end of November there was just 20,000 units separating the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch with the PlayStation 5 barely ahead. With the Nintendo Switch as the number one selling console of the year this means it was also the best-selling console in December.
In the UK, Nintendo Switch overtook PS5 (right at the last) to become the best-selling console of 2022— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 4, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I wonder if Xbox also outsold the PS5, since PS5 stock to Europe was severely lacking in November and December
Imagine if Nintendo dropped the price to $199.99. Thing would probably cause a mini black hole and swallow us all.
Called it :-) That also tells us a bit about the December sales, Switch sold the most and presumably PS and Xbox had strong sales as well since the gap remained small.
The gap did increase to 60k, but that doesn't tell us much about how much they all sold, only compared to each other.