Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in 2022, Gap Between Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series Very Small - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in 2022, according to GfK data.

"In the UK, Nintendo Switch overtook PS5 (right at the last) to become the best-selling console of 2022," said Dring.

Dring added the difference in sales between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in the UK for 2022 were very small.

As of the end of November there was just 20,000 units separating the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch with the PlayStation 5 barely ahead. With the Nintendo Switch as the number one selling console of the year this means it was also the best-selling console in December.

In the UK, Nintendo Switch overtook PS5 (right at the last) to become the best-selling console of 2022 — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 4, 2023

