Analyst: PS5 Has a Strong Chance to be the Best-Selling Console in 2023

Piers Harding-Rolls, games industry analyst at Ampere Analysis, has released his predictions for 2023 via GamesIndustry.

He believes the PlayStation 5 has a good chance of being the best-selling console in 2023 as long as availability remains good.

"I'm expecting the console market to stabilise in 2023 following a decline in 2022," said Harding-Rolls. "The games release slate is looking really positive. If availability of PS5 holds up, it has a strong chance to be the best-selling console of 2023 with the Switch entering the later stages of its lifecycle. The upcoming Zelda will sell plenty of Switch hardware, so it could be close. I'm not expecting a next-gen Nintendo console in 2023: we have 2024 in our forecasts."

He added with the difficult economic situation he thinks the PlayStation VR2, which is set to launch on February 22, will sell between 1.2 million and 1.5 million in 2023.

"Sony's PS VR2 will enter the market during a difficult macro-economic time," he said. "I think 1.2-1.5 million sell-through in 2023 is achievable. I'm also expecting Quest 3 at the end of 2023. Overall, VR gaming will slowly grow but will remain relatively niche."

Harding-Rolls also discussed video game subscription services and expects to see significant growth for Xbox Game pass due to a strong first-party lineup.

"The biggest games subscription services missed their growth targets in 2022, but I think there is reason to be positive in 2023," he said.

"I'm expecting Game Pass to grow significantly in 2023 on the back of highly anticipated first-party games entering the service. If the ABK deal goes ahead, expect to see more mobile games in Game Pass. I'm also expecting Sony to secure more of its own third-party day one releases for PS Plus Extra and Premium and that will help drive adoption.

"Pure-play cloud gaming services will continue to be a small market opportunity compared to the wider subscription market. Most value in streamed games will be focused on services that also offer download distribution. We'll see Netflix experiment with some streaming of games for consumers."

