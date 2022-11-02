PlayStation VR2 launches February 22, 2023 for $549.99, 11 New Titles Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023.

During the launch phase those in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will be able to pre-order it through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will behind on November 15 and people can register for pre-orders starting today.

In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders starting on November 15. More details will be released soon.

Here is the breakdown of the different bundles and accessories:

The standard PlayStation VR2: $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen Includes the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.



PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones



PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Players can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.



Here are the PlayStation VR2 specifications:

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ ・Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ ・4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​・IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C® Audio​ ・Input: Built-in microphone​・Output: Stereo headphone jack

Here are the PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers specifications:

Buttons​ [Right]​PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button​[Left]​PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C® port Communication​ Bluetooth® Ver5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

11 new PlayStation VR titles were announced in a separate PlayStation Blog post:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR | Developer: Supermassive Games

Don’t blink – Immerse yourself in this fast-paced roller coaster action-horror-shooter where every move you make, and everything you see, could mean the difference between life and death. Experience the thrill of the most nightmarish VR roller coaster action-shooter, enhanced by the innovative features of PlayStation VR2 and set inside the sinister world of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Switchback VR will take players for a multi-sensory ride on where they’ll need to survive the terrifying Ghost Ship and its distorted apparitions, confront hideous demonic incarnations of persecuted ‘witches’ in 17th-century New England and then fight for your life against other-worldly vampires trapped beneath the desert. Finally, escape the horrifying World’s Fair Hotel with a sadistic serial killer out for blood and discover how your story connects these worlds on this sinister rollercoaster from hell.

Endure every bump, twist, turn and drop as your cart speeds along the tracks with haptic feedback bringing that roller-coaster feeling to life. Adaptive triggers make each weapon feel unique as you unload on terrifying enemies that emerge from the shadows. Avoid falling beams, overturned buses and hanging witches. Headset feedback ensures that you’ll feel it if you don’t! With the PS VR2 headset eye tracking, we made enemies that only move when you blink, and hear demons whisper in your ear with the PS5’s 3D Audio. It’s your own personal nightmare where each track has multiple terrifying paths. No two runs will be the same, but each will test your reactions in this terrifying VR horryahor experience.

Alejandro Arque Gallardo, Game Director, Supermassive Games





Crossfire: Sierra Squad | Developer: Smilegate

Greetings, mercenaries! We at Smilegate are thrilled to announce that we are working on a brand-new VR game called Crossfire: Sierra Squad! The first-person shooter incorporates innovative features offered by PS VR2, and is planned to launch on PS VR2 in 2023.

Soon you’ll be able to drop into the world of Crossfire in full VR, taking the fight to dimensions yet unseen! A battle-focused shooter, Crossfire: Sierra Squad will have you fighting a seemingly endless enemy force with high AI intelligence. It’s a fast-paced, easy to learn FPS. We can’t wait to show you what we are working on.

Play as the leader of an elite fireteam in the middle of a war over a top-secret biochemical weapon that has recently been discovered. Who is responsible for this weapon and for what reason? Be prepared for fierce resistance from all sides as you battle a variety of crafty enemies and a relentless search for the truth.

When you drop into the action, you’ll experience all the high-quality characters, maps, and movement that Crossfire fans have become accustomed to, now in VR. Fierce paramilitary action between rival factions Black List and Global Risk in a variety of indoor and outdoor battle scenes with over 60 campaign missions will keep you riveted. Our goal is to make you truly feel the impact of this arcade shooter.

The weapons you’ll find and use in Crossfire: Sierra Squad are also as varied as you would expect. 39 types of weapons including pistols, rifles, throwable – and throw back-able – grenades and sniper rifles with revolutionary scope mechanics give you plenty of options to dispatch 17 types of enemies. You’ll also engage with heavy artillery like helicopters and LAVs in full 360° VR space, so make sure you keep your head on a swivel.

And the enemies you’ll face aren’t just unintelligent NPCs. They have acute AI so clearing them out won’t be easy. But if you need help, recruit a friend (or two, or three) and jump into large-scale co-op play! Coordinating attacks with teammates is really fun, especially when you learn how to communicate via real hand signals through finger touch detection in-game. And the boss fights get super intense.

We are working hard to create a game experience that will suit players new to VR as well as VR veterans by incorporating several modes, including arcade mode, realism mode and hardcore horde mode. And if you are the competitive type, you’ll probably find yourself fighting to be on the global leaderboard so the world can see your accomplishments. Our goal is to bring all fans of military FPS games together, regardless of experience level, into an exciting shared adventure – solo or co-op with up to 4 players on a team.

Fred White, Smilegate West Director of Marketing





The Light Brigade | Developer: Funktronic Labs

From the minds at Funktronic Labs comes a new single player roguelike experience filled with immersive gunplay and moody mystery.

The world lies in ruins and with each passing day the light grows dimmer. Only you can offer the world a glimmer of hope.

As the last line of defense against the darkness, you will enlist in the ranks of the Light Brigade and journey into the Sunken World as many times as it takes. Pieced together from shattered memories, these procedurally-generated battlegrounds are filled with enemies lurking around every corner. You will be forced to strategically navigate through dense forests, frozen mountains, and forgotten graveyards with a steady rifle and light magic to keep the shadows at bay.

This atmospheric experience is further enhanced by realistic physics-based gunplay, creating tense, heart-pounding shoot-outs. Climb the ranks of the Light Brigade through hard-fought battles and unlock new firearms and unique spells. Save your brothers-in-arms from within the Sunken World to improve your temple headquarters and unlock new shops and classes. Uncover the mystery of the world’s downfall and prevent its destruction before it’s too late. The Light Brigade will be a cross-buy title for PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR.

Eddie Lee, President, Funktronic Labs

The Light Brigade will be available for pre-order starting November 15.





Cities VR – Enhanced Edition | Developer: Fast Travel Games

Hello mayors, we are Henning Sundell and Leon Andersson, game designers at Fast Travel Games!

We’re excited to finally show you Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition for the Playstation VR2. Cities: VR is a VR adaptation of the leading city-builder, Cities: Skylines, where you get to build and manage the city of your dreams. From small hamlets to grand metropoles, design road networks, manage your city’s finances, and provide your citizens with the services they need as you buy land and expand your city. Don’t worry, we’ll make sure to help you along the way.

With the power of the PS5 we’re able to bring you great detail, allowing you to watch your city come alive all the way from the bustling streets to a bird’s eye view in a smooth experience. With the help of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, the building of your city has never felt more responsive.

When you first start out you’ll be in a large empty area, so you’ll need to attract some citizens. Build some roads and connect them to the highway so they can get in and out. Provide them with basic necessities such as electricity and water. Make sure they have a place to work and spend their hard earned money. This is the humble beginnings of your city. In time it will grow and expand as more citizens will want to move in and have more needs for you to provide.

We can’t wait to see the kind of cities you’ll make as Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition launches alongside PS VR2 next year.

Henning Sundell & Leon Andersson, game designers, Fast Travel Games

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition will be available for pre-order starting November 15.





Cosmonious High | Developer: Owlchemy Labs

From the creators of popular and award winning titles Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, comes an original creation—the comically catastrophic Cosmonious High!

In this single player alien adventure players take on the role of a Prismi, a rare alien species that can adapt to any situation. Upon crash-landing into the school players find that it is alive with delightful characters, but plagued by mysterious malfunctions. Players will unlock powers to help restore Cosmonious High to its former glory.

Cosmonious High is bringing the best features of PlayStation VR2 to give you the most immersive experience yet!

● Players will be immersed in the highly vivid world of Cosmonious High with 4K rendering at 90fps.

● Scenes come alive with real-time shadows to ensure the most realistic setting.

● Players will experience VR like they never have before with the PS VR2 Sense controllers and headset feedback, allowing feedback to be felt from a player’s hands to their head — feel the wind, water, and even balls of paint as players interact with their surroundings.

● Utilizing 3D Audio, players will feel the vibrant sounds of Cosmonious High happening all around them.

● Explore the biggest space Owlchemy Labs has ever built with almost instantaneous loading — no more long loading screens!

● Utilizing the headsets eye tracking software, players’ eyes move and blink as they do in mirrors or when taking their photo — just make sure not to blink!

We look forward to seeing you at Cosmonious High!

Devein Reimer, CEO (Chief Executive Owl), Owlchemy Labs

Cosmonious High will be available for pre-order starting November 15.





Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue | Developer: tinyBuild Games

Hey hey, Neighbors!

We’ve gotta hand it to ya, you’re pretty skilled when it comes to outsmarting the neighbor and escaping his clutches, we’ve got to hand it to ya. But, how good are you in a more… let’s say… realistic setting? Well, it’s time to find out!

Together with Steel Wool Studios, we’re bringing you the most immersive Hello Neighbor experience yet using virtual reality in the all-new Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, coming to PlayStation VR2 & VR!

Mr. Peterson’s creepy house takes on a new level of immersion in VR, and there is nothing quite as scary as actually seeing that familiar shadow tower over you just before everything goes black. In Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue,

you’ll return to that house and take on the role of six little neighborhood heroes as they confront their fears to free their friend who is held captive in a bizarre basement prison.

You’ll need to learn and master each of their unique abilities to solve puzzles, uncover mysteries, and make it out of the neighbor’s house in one piece, all in the midst of trying not to get caught by the creepy neighbor himself. Just the thought of it sends our heartbeats racing!

Whatever you do, avoid the Neighbor at all costs. However, he may not be the only adversary you encounter as you attempt to liberate your friend and make your great escape.

We hope you’re as excited as we are to play Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue on PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR, which will be cross-buy on release! We’ll share lots of exciting news and details about the game down the road, so keep your eyes peeled.

We look forward to seeing you around the Neighborhood soon!

Tori Gerbeshi, Community Manager – tinyBuild Games

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue will be available for pre-order starting November 15.

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection | Developer: Coatsink

Working with dinosaurs has been a dream come true for the team at Coatsink. Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is a passion project for many of us and we are so excited to be bringing it to PlayStation VR2 in 2023!

This reworked version of the popular survival adventure game combines both Part 1 and Part 2 into one complete collection. Set between Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, players crash land on the familiar Isla Nublar and find themselves trapped in an abandoned research facility.

Featuring a fully voice acted narrative led by Laura Bailey, with Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as Dr Ian Malcolm, the player’s mission is to recover valuable information and survive while evading a host of ferocious and familiar dinosaurs.

The game looks better than ever, targeting 4K at 90 FPS. In addition to taking advantage of PS VR2’s new capabilities like headset rumble and use of 3D audio, we’ve added volumetric lighting, enhanced post-processing effects and faster loading times, which really enhance the immersive nature of this experience.

One of the team’s favorite moments was walking around the dinosaurs in the headset and getting a real sense of scale. This inspired us to build a brand-new feature for this release—The Dino Viewer —a walking, living museum where players can get up close and personal with their favorite dinosaurs. It’s the perfect way to say ‘hi’ to a T. rex without the fear of being eaten!

We’re so excited to bring Jurassic World Aftermath Collection to PlayStation VR2 and we cannot wait to show you much more as we get closer to launch in 2023.

Ray Willmott, Brand Strategy Manager, Thunderful





Pistol Whip VR

Pistol Whip is an award-winning physical action-rhythm game where thrilling gunplay and dynamic tracks collide, creating a dreamscape world for players to blast, duck, and dodge their way through to become the ultimate action hero.

An enhanced version of the game will introduce more depth and dimension to the blood-pumping action with headset feedback and haptic feedback, finger touch detection, and seriously boosted loading speed.

Every weapon has its own feedback for firing and reloading, plus adaptive triggers add a unique flavor by providing different levels of resistance when the clip is empty or full.

“The new haptics allow you to re-experience Pistol Whip like never before,” says Lucas Sitanski, Designer at Cloudhead Games. “Feel the rush of a bullet grazing your head, the clicks of reloading your gun, and more realistic vibrations when firing.”

Built-in 3D Audio pushes Pistol Whip’s iconic film-inspired Scenes closer to reality with dynamic positioning. This means the headset tracks where sound effects are, relative to the player, and adjusts the volume automatically.

Perhaps most exciting for seasoned gamers is the solid-state drive (SSD) optimization. The upgrade increases the operating speed and significantly reduces loading screens and scene transitions.

Thanks to the advanced headset and controller features, players will find an engrossing new VR experience inside Pistol Whip on PS VR2. The PlayStation VR2 version will be a free upgrade for owners of the original PS VR version.

Alex Blahout, Digital & Social Marketing, Cloudhead Games.





Zenith: The Last City | Developer: Ramen VR

Hey there, it’s Kristani from Ramen VR. I’m excited to share Zenith: The Last City is coming to PlayStation VR2 as a first day launch title! The team is constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, so I promise you this is not the same Zenith since launch. We added hundreds of hours of new content, made massive graphics updates, and leveraged the PS VR2 features to bring you a truly next level experience of Zenith’s gorgeous open-world.

What’s new:

● New player experience overhaul – Epic new storyline packed with twists and turns, featuring a new cast of memorable characters. Perfect time to hop in if you’re new to Zenith.

● New systems and rich gameplay – Catch creatures and summon them as pets, raid a wicked new boss and more.

● Massive graphic updates – Crisper textures and higher-definition models, lifelike grass, realistic shadows and lighting, and more.

Next level immersion:

● Experience a whole new dimension of interaction with adaptive triggers. Feel the energy surge through your hands when powering up your swords, or the resistance of the triggers when firing your blasters.

● Feel the clash of an enemy blade, the swiftness of a dash, or the slow pulse of dangerously low health with headset feedback.

● Fast loading speeds up wait times by 2-5x on average compared to any other platform. Hop into Zenith quickly and move between teleportation points with ease.

I invite you to try it out yourself! The PlayStation VR2 version will be a free download to players who already own the game on the original PS VR version.

Kristani Alcantara, Chief of Staff, Ramen VR

Zenith: The Last City will be available for pre-order starting November 15.





After The Fall | Developer: Vertigo Games

After the Fall, an intense co-op shooter set in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles is coming in 2023 to PS VR2!

Team up with three others after setting out from a survivor camp that is shared with up to 32 players at a time. Or, if you prefer to head out into the city’s solo and take on the hordes of mutants or towering bosses by yourself, that’s an option too. We’re taking advantage of the new PS VR2 features, adding a new level of immersion to After the Fall’s signature gunplay through the PS VR2 Sense Controller.. Every slide you rack and magazine you release can now be felt throughout your entire hands through haptic feedback, while each gun now mimics its real-life counterpart in trigger pull weight using dynamic use of adaptive triggers.

The world of After the Fall also offers a deeper sense of presence than ever. Feel the vibrations in your environment as the Smasher storms towards you, and the hits of Snowbreed as they attack you, through headset feedback rumble . This is one of the best-looking VR worlds we’ve made, bolstered by the 4K HDR display. Scan your surroundings for threats through a whopping 110° field of view – be sure to not blink!

Meanwhile we continue to support full cross-platform multiplayer on PS VR2, allowing players on any platform to join in on the action. Updates to our matchmaking system make it easier than ever to connect with your friends.

And that’s not all that awaits you on PS VR2. Since the initial launch in December 2021 our team has continued to expand the world of After the Fall, which has more than doubled in content since then. You’ll be pleased to know that all of that gorey, co-op goodness will be included free of charge to anyone who buys the game on PS VR2.

Pepijn van Duijn, Game Designer, Vertigo Games





Tentacular | Developer: Firepunchd Games UG

Hello PlayStation fans! I’m excited to reveal Tentacular, our charming VR game about a gigantic but good-hearted tentacled beast trying to figure out its place in the world, will wriggle its way into your heart for PS VR2!

For those of you who have yet to experience the watery world of Tentacular in VR, you’re in for a real treat for the senses! Tentacular plunges you into the ocean-dwelling hulk of a gigantic mild-mannered mollusc, raised among humans on the bustling and eccentric island of La Kalma.

It’s a physics-based adventure bursting with inventive, immersive VR gameplay, a heart-warming story and oodles of humour. Solve puzzles using playful tools to build strange contraptions and spectacular structures, or wreak havoc with your lumbering bulk!

But that’s not all! We’ve been hard at work implementing an ocean-sized amount of new features especially for PS VR2. So let’s have a look at what’s in store…

Firstly, Eye Tracking allows you to interact with the inhabitants of La Kalma by simply looking at them. Yes, your enormous, tentacled frame will finally catch people’s attention with nothing more than, well, a look! Choosing whether to accept a task from one of the town’s inhabitants is as simple as looking at the YES or NO option… but failing that, you can always just choose to smack everyone on the head with your giant tentacles!

PS VR2 also offered us the opportunity to add enhanced audio based haptics. This new feature adds an extra layer of fidelity and tactile feedback that further increases the feeling of really being out in the ocean breeze, letting your tentacles fly free. Additionally, adaptive triggers allow you to feel the weight of objects that you pick up, including every stretch and strain as you grasp everything from ships to shipping containers (or even UFOs).

As well as feeling the weight of the world around you, you’ll also feel its effects through headset vibration. Whether it’s waving your appendages in the air (like you just don’t care) to the thumping bass from a rooftop DJ, or the impact of an out-of-this-world power surge pulsating through your body, your senses will explode with excitement.

We can’t wait for you all to experience Tentacular for yourselves on PS VR2, we hope you enjoy our wholesome, surreal adventure about figuring out where you came from, and where you belong.

Tentacular will be available for pre-order starting November 15.

William D'Angelo

