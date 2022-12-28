Sonic Frontiers and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Return to Top 10 on the UK Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending December 24, 2022. Sales for the game were up 16 percent week-on-week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remained in second place with sales up two percent and God of War: Ragnarök remained in third place with sales down seven percent.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe remained in fourth place with sales down four percent, Pokémon Violet remained in fifth place with sales down eight percent. Nintendo Switch Sports remained in sixth place with sales flat compared to the previous week.

Sonic Frontiers re-entered the top 10 in seventh place as the game was discounted to below £32 at UK retailers. The Switch version was the best-selling version.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope also re-entered the top 10. It came in ninth place with sales up 50 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokémon Violet

Nintendo Switch Sports Sonic Frontiers Pokémon Scarlet Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Minecraft (NS)

