Hideo Kojima's Xbox Game is an 'Unusual Title' - News

Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions in June announced a partnership to create a new video game for Xbox consoles.

Kojima in an interview with IGN was asked about the Xbox title he was working on and he said it is an "unusual title."

"In addition to [Death Stranding 2], we're making one other unusual title," said Kojima. "I knew that players expected the first release by Kojima Productions to be a videogame, so I started by making Death Stranding. While making games is harder than making any kind of video work, they're also the most fun at the end of the day.

"Kojima Production isn't publicly traded, so I don't have some goal of steadily growing the company. I just want to leave behind good work, and that's the stance I'm taking while making games, while also considering making other kinds of visual projects. We're going to maintain the stance of making our own IP and not working on IP licensed from others.

"While Covid delayed things a bit, Kojima Productions has exited the atmosphere with its first booster rocket and is ready to detach its second to go to the next planet."

When the game was initially announced he revealed "there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.

"With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!"

